CWC 2023: England wins the toss and opts to bowl against Australia

Winning the toss, English skipper Jos Buttler said the wicket looks a bit tacky and it will get better as the game goes on

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 Nov 2023 8:17 AM GMT
CHENNAI: England has won the toss and has elected to bowl first against Australia in the 36th game of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Gujarat's Narendra Modi stadium.

Winning the toss, English skipper Jos Buttler said the wicket looks a bit tacky and it will get better as the game goes on. His Australian counterpart Pat Cummins wasn't worried about losing toss since he said he would have gone with a bat had he won the toss.

England's playing 11 is unchanged and Australia has two changes: Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green will come in the place of Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh.

Here is the playing 11 of both the sides:

England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

