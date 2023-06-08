Customs holds Central Excise

CHENNAI: Chennai Customs held Central Excise to a 1-1 draw in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division match at the ICF Stadium here on Wednesday. After a goalless first half, Suresh broke the deadlock for Central Excise in the 57th minute. Ten minutes from the final whistle, Marudhu Pandi rescued a point for Customs. In the next set of matches on Thursday, Income Tax will face AG’s Office while Indian Bank will battle it out against Integral Coach Factory (ICF). The Income Tax-AG’s Office match was initially scheduled on Tuesday, but was postponed due to rain.