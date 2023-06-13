Customs edges out Income Tax 3-2

CHENNAI: Chennai Customs edged out Income Tax 3-2 in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division match at the ICF Stadium here on Monday. Customs held a slender 1-0 advantage at the half-time break, thanks to Nithish, who broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute. The match sparked to life in the second period, where four goals were scored. Sriram doubled the lead in the 67th minute, but Income Tax’s Shubam reduced the deficit to one goal in the 78th. It took Customs only three minutes to restore its two-goal cushion as Ajay (81st minute) found the back of the net. Soosairaj (90th minute) pulled a goal back in second half stoppage time, but it was too little too late for Income Tax. In the next match on Tuesday, Income Tax will battle it out against Central Excise.