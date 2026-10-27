Cummins wins toss and bowls as Australia and South Africa face series-deciding third cricket test

CAPE TOWN: Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl against South Africa on Tuesday in what shapes as a series-deciding third cricket test.
The Australians won the series-opener by 214 runs at Durban and South Africa responded to level it with a victory in the second match.
South Africa is the defending World Test Championship holder and both lineups are aiming for a place in the 2027 final. Australia currently leads the WTC standings ahead of New Zealand and South Africa.
Australia made four changes, with opener Nic Maddinson dropped and a veteran batter Steve Smith ruled out on concussion protocols.
Matt Renshaw was promoted to open the innings with Travis Head. Marnus Labuschagne held onto his place at No. 3 in the order. Cameron Green and Josh Inglis returned to the batting order and Cooper Connolly replaced Beau Webster as an allrounder.
Off-spinner Nathan Lyon returned in place of Scott Boland, who was demoted despite taking a five-wicket haul in the second test.
The Proteas made one enforced change, with pace bowler Anrich Nortje ruled out because of injury he sustained in the second test and replaced by Gerald Coetzee.
The pitch at Newlands has a tinge of grass layering on top, but the wicket is expected to slow down as the game progresses.
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma (captain), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada
Australia: Travis Head, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.