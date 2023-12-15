'Cummins to fetch a lot of money at IPL auction, but his performance will be subdued'

NEW DELHI: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes Australia captain Pat Cummins could fetch a lot of money in the upcoming IPL auction, to be held on December 19 in Dubai, but he added that the fast-bowler’s performance will be subdued in the 2024 season of the tournament.

Cummins, who captained Australia to World Test Championship and ODI World Cup titles, had played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2022, before skipping the 2023 season due to international commitments. For the IPL 2024 Player Auction, Cummins has kept his base price at INR 2 crores.

“I am saying Pat Cummins because there’s a recency bias towards Australians. You see a lot of support staff from Australia. So just keep a watch on where all you have Australian coaches. It’s an early call, he will be sold for a lot of money, but his performance may not be that good in the IPL. That’s my early prediction,” said Chopra on JioCinema’s daily sports show ‘#AAKASHVANI’.

He also feels Cummins’ team-mate, left-arm pace spearhead Mitchell Starc may not be much sought after by teams due to his injury record which hasn’t led to him playing IPL after 2015.

“Teams may spend Rs 10-12 crore on him provided they have already spoken to him and sought assurance that he will not leave the IPL 2024 mid-way. The only thing that goes against him is that he leaves the tournament mid-way or does not turn up at all.”

He also thinks South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee will be keenly looked by the ten franchises. “South Africa didn’t play him in the last match, but I can guarantee that he’s set for a million-dollar contract. Even if Starc misses out, I feel Coetzee is assured of a large contract.”

Other players Chopra thinks will be on players’ radar will be uncapped all-rounder Shahrukh Khan, as well as India all-rounder Shardul Thakur and New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell. “There’s something in this name! It’s going to be a blockbuster. Punjab released him (Shahrukh) and he may now end up fetching Rs 10-11 crore. Delhi Capitals may go all out for him as I feel they don’t have anyone who can bat well lower down the order.”

“That’s because Shardul is an Indian fast bowler and an all-rounder. I’d also pick Daryl Mitchell as a lot of teams would require a batsman who can play spin lower down the order.”