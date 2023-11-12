Cummins pleased with team’s show ahead of SF

PUNE: Pat Cummins on Saturday conceded Australia will be facing selection headaches going into its World Cup semifinal against South Africa, after Mitchell Marsh’s 177 not out powered the five-time champion to a commanding eight-wicket win against Bangladesh in the last league game here.

Australia, which began the World Cup campaign with two losses on the trot, has now seven consecutive wins and will face South Africa in the second semifinal at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16.

Marsh’s 177 not out (132 balls, 17x4s, 9x6s) follows a stunning knock of 201 not out from all-rounder Glenn Maxwell against Afghanistan in Mumbai last week, who single-handedly made the bulk of the runs when Australia was reduced to 91 for seven chasing 292.

“We thought it was a really good wicket and thought we could get that total. All 15 players have played this tournament now and we go up to Kolkata, re-assess and perhaps a few selection headaches there,” Cummins said at post-match presentation ceremony.

With injury to Travis Head (hand) and Marsh returning home during their World Cup campaign due to a personal loss, it was only in its last two matches that Australia finally had its preferred squad of 15 at its disposal.

Maxwell, who struggled with severe cramps all over his body in his monumental knock against Afghanistan, will be in mix for the semifinal along with Marsh. The ‘selection headache’ originates from the fact that both Maxwell and Marsh have struck two centuries each in the World Cup.

“He (Mitchell Marsh) played beautifully and the tempo he played with was sustainable and the way he finished off the innings, it’s a scary prospect to have him next week,” Cummins said.

“(Winning) seven games in a row, I think chasing 300 was something really special and everything is clicking together,” said Cummins.