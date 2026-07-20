Cubarsi collects FIFA Young Player Award, Simon bags Golden Glove

Cubarsi started all eight matches for La Roja, as they soared to a second world crown with a 1-0 extra-time triumph over Argentina in the final on Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Cubarsi never put a foot wrong as he helped Spain register seven clean sheets during the tournament, forging a fabulous partnership alongside Aymeric Laporte at the heart of a defence that conceded just a single goal, in their 2-1 quarter-final win against Belgium.

The 19-year-old, who has become one of only five teenagers in history to have won the World Cup, is also the first defender to win this award. He has now joined the likes of Pele, Franz Beckenbauer, Michael Owen, Thomas Muller, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe, who also won the Young Player award in previous editions of the tournament.

Cubarsí, who helped Spain keep seven clean sheets at the FIFA World Cup 2026, is also only the fifth defender after Franz Beckenbauer, Władysław Żmuda, Antonio Cabrini and Manuel Amoros to win the Young Player award.