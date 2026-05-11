CSK whistles to victory

CHENNAI: A whistle being an innocuous object, it felt indeed strange when it engendered quite a storm of protest and controversy in the lead-up to this IPL in Chennai. Such are the idiosyncratic ways of life that, on Sunday, the same whistle became the most prized possession, signifying hope and promise, not just at MA Chidambaram Stadium but across Tamil Nadu.
While the much-dreaded and widely predicted spell of showers was conspicuous by its absence, not that anyone complained, there was no escaping the ubiquitous whistle and the gaiety of the occasion. Almost everyone who set foot inside the stadium was revelling in flaunting one and one had to strain one’s eyes to locate the few who weren’t armed with one. It was so sought-after that the throng wouldn’t have traded it even for the Kohinoor, notwithstanding the steep rise in prices of late and the glowing and glittering reputation the aforementioned diamond continues to enjoy.
It was hard to say which generated more noise: full-throated roars of ‘CSK CSK’ that constantly vied for attention with raucous blares emanating from countless whistles whose proud owners readily and gleefully worked overtime, despite knowing full well that it was a Sunday.
It truly was a red-letter day for all except the team that was clad in that colour. It is well-known that Chennai Super Kings had had trouble chasing down targets in excess of 190 since 2019, but even when Lucknow Super Giants set the Super Kings a target of 204, there was not the slightest trace of anxiety or jitters among its faithful. If LSG’s Josh Inglis bossed the afternoon with a stunningly breathtaking assault of 85 (33b, 10x4, 6x6), the evening saw Urvil Patel steal not just his thunder but even the one that occurs in the sky with remorseless hitting that made the result a foregone conclusion at the time of his exit in the 10th over for a superbly crafted 65 (23b, 2x4, 8x6). Had this been a boxing contest, the umpires may have considered calling it off midway through for fear of the opponent getting slain. Such was the brutality and ferocity with which the unheralded but highly rated Urvil went about his task of blowing the opponent to smithereens. Urvil mostly dealt in boundaries and took particular shine to Avesh Khan, clobbering him for four towering maximums. Once he got into that six-hitting mode, it felt like he was batting on autopilot, repeating that act with the now-familiar gusto in the very next Digvesh Rathi over. However, in a format where time can’t be regarded as one’s trusted ally, LSG redeemed itself so admirably from Urvil’s initial mauling, that as climax approached, what was deemed unthinkable a few minutes earlier looked well within its grasp. Ultimately, though, it was left ruing its own sloppy fielding and with time fast running out, it finds itself ‘whistling’ in the dark.
BRIEF SCORES: LSG 203/8 in 20 overs (J Inglis 85, S Ahmed 43*, J Overton 3/36) lost to CSK 208/5 in 19.2 overs (U Patel 65, R Gaikwad 42; S Ahmed 2/30)