CSK whistles to victory

It truly was a red-letter day for all except the team that was clad in that colour. It is well-known that Chennai Super Kings had had trouble chasing down targets in excess of 190 since 2019, but even when Lucknow Super Giants set the Super Kings a target of 204, there was not the slightest trace of anxiety or jitters among its faithful. If LSG’s Josh Inglis bossed the afternoon with a stunningly breathtaking assault of 85 (33b, 10x4, 6x6), the evening saw Urvil Patel steal not just his thunder but even the one that occurs in the sky with remorseless hitting that made the result a foregone conclusion at the time of his exit in the 10th over for a superbly crafted 65 (23b, 2x4, 8x6). Had this been a boxing contest, the umpires may have considered calling it off midway through for fear of the opponent getting slain. Such was the brutality and ferocity with which the unheralded but highly rated Urvil went about his task of blowing the opponent to smithereens. Urvil mostly dealt in boundaries and took particular shine to Avesh Khan, clobbering him for four towering maximums. Once he got into that six-hitting mode, it felt like he was batting on autopilot, repeating that act with the now-familiar gusto in the very next Digvesh Rathi over. However, in a format where time can’t be regarded as one’s trusted ally, LSG redeemed itself so admirably from Urvil’s initial mauling, that as climax approached, what was deemed unthinkable a few minutes earlier looked well within its grasp. Ultimately, though, it was left ruing its own sloppy fielding and with time fast running out, it finds itself ‘whistling’ in the dark.