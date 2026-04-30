CSK vs MI: Free Metro trip for IPL match goers on May 2

To enhance commuter convenience and facilitate seamless travel to major sporting events in the city, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has collaborated with CSK Cricket Limited. For this, match viewers can watch seven IPL league matches with sponsored tickets.



"The valid match ticket will enable one round-trip (two entry and two exit) journey between their chosen stations and the Government Estate station. Hence, cricket enthusiasts can scan the match ticket (both digital and physical) at the Automatic Gates," the press note said.



Following is the schedule for the extended special service on May 2 from the Government Estate Metro station, after the regular train service: The last train from the Government Estate Metro will depart at 1 am (after the match) towards Wimco Nagar Depot Metro station as well as towards Airport Metro station.

Passengers travelling towards Green Line stations (corridor-2) shall interchange only at Chennai Central (during the special train services). Passenger entry into the Government Estate Station will be restricted ten minutes before the respective last trains.