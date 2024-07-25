CSK to launch fourth Super Kings Academy in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Chennai Super Kings on Thursday announced that it will launch its fourth centre of its Super Kings Academy in the city in partnership with SV High School, Vanagaram.

The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winning franchise had earlier launched its academies in Thoraipakkam, Sri Ramachandra Medical College (Porur) and Guru Nanak College (Velachery).

The Vanagaram centre will see cricket coaching for boys and girls between the age of 6-23 starting August 19.

The academy is set to be a state-of-the-art centre that includes five turfs, three astros, two matting and concrete pitches beside the floodlights for evening practice.

CSK CEO KS Viswanathan remarked: "Ever since Chennai Super Kings started Super Kings Academy in 2022, we have received tremendous support from the cricket fraternity. Today, we are pleased to announce the fourth centre in Chennai at SV High School, Vanagaram."

"The best of facilities and opportunities will now be available for students in different parts of the city. We are confident that the next generation of cricketers from the region will benefit," he added.