CSK- Thiruvallur DCA U15 inter-school cricket tournament: SBOA (Anna Nagar) crowned champion

CHENNAI: SBOA (Anna Nagar) eased to a nine-wicket win over Ebenezer MHSS (Korattur) in the final of CSK- Thiruvallur DCA U15 inter-school cricket tournament.

Batting first, Ebenezer was bowled out for 119 with P Anirudh (3/11) and S Dasvanth (3/15) sharing six wickets between them. In reply, SBOA (Anna Nagar) chased the score down in 26.2 overs with Anirudh remaining unbeaten on 44.

Brief scores: Final: Ebenezer MHSS (Korattur) 119 in 29.5 overs (K Krish 34, D Yugal 26, P Anirudh 3/11, S Dasvanth 3/15) lost to SBOA (Anna Nagar) 120/1 in 26.2 overs (P Vijay 39*, P Anirudh 44*)

Note: All round performance by P Anirudh of SBOA (Anna Nagar) with 440 runs including 4 half-centuries and 12 wickets in tournament