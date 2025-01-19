Begin typing your search...

    CSK- Thiruvallur DCA U15 inter-school cricket tournament: SBOA (Anna Nagar) crowned champion

    Batting first, Ebenezer was bowled out for 119 with P Anirudh (3/11) and S Dasvanth (3/15) sharing six wickets between them

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Jan 2025 8:50 PM IST
    CSK- Thiruvallur DCA U15 inter-school cricket tournament: SBOA (Anna Nagar) crowned champion
    X

    Winners of CSK- Thiruvallur DCA U-15 Inter School Tournament 2024-25 (SBOA-Anna Nagar) with Chief Guest Shri.B S Reddy

    CHENNAI: SBOA (Anna Nagar) eased to a nine-wicket win over Ebenezer MHSS (Korattur) in the final of CSK- Thiruvallur DCA U15 inter-school cricket tournament.

    Batting first, Ebenezer was bowled out for 119 with P Anirudh (3/11) and S Dasvanth (3/15) sharing six wickets between them. In reply, SBOA (Anna Nagar) chased the score down in 26.2 overs with Anirudh remaining unbeaten on 44.

    Brief scores: Final: Ebenezer MHSS (Korattur) 119 in 29.5 overs (K Krish 34, D Yugal 26, P Anirudh 3/11, S Dasvanth 3/15) lost to SBOA (Anna Nagar) 120/1 in 26.2 overs (P Vijay 39*, P Anirudh 44*)

    Note: All round performance by P Anirudh of SBOA (Anna Nagar) with 440 runs including 4 half-centuries and 12 wickets in tournament

    SBOADCA U15 inter-school cricket tournamentTNCA
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick