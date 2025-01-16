CSK - Thiruvallur DCA U-15 Inter School Tournament: Velammal Annex advances to next round

CHENNAI: Velammal Vidhyalaya (Annex) posted a formidable total of 214/2 in the quarter-final round of the CSK - Thiruvallur DCA U-15 Inter-School Tournament 2024-25 against Velammal Vidhyalaya (Ambattur) on Thursday. The former's total was built on half-centuries from Sujay Sarvesh (83) and Yuvanesh (75*). In contrast, Velammal Ambattur was no match and was bundled out for just 21 runs, with Prathik taking three wickets.

BRIEF SCORES: Group I: Olive Tree Global 94 in 28.3 overs (D Hithesh 45, A S Rishith Adhavan 4/10) lost to Ebenezer MHSS (Korattur) 98/4 in 19.5 overs; Velammal Vidhyalaya (Annexure) 214/2 in 30 overs (VS Sujay Sarvesh 83, S Yuvanesh 75 n.o) beat Velammal Vidhyalaya (Ambattur) 21 in 14.1 overs (K Prathik 3/7); Group J SBOA 154/9 in 30 overs (P Anirudh 95 n.o, V Sai Hari 3/27) beat Velammal Vidhyalaya (Mel Ayanambakkam) 84/9 in 30 overs; Velammal Vidhyalaya Alapakkam 93/6 in 30 overs lost to Jaya Jaya Shankara 94/4 in 14 overs (K Tharun 29 retired hurt, K Sachin 38 n.o)