CSK - Thiruvallur DCA U-15 Inter School tournament: Nivash’s ton helps Ebenezer MHSS reach final

CHENNAI: Skipper KM Nivash’s unbeaten 126 (93b, 13x4, 2x6) helped Ebenezer MHSS (Korattur) beat Jaya Jaya Sankara by 185 runs in the semi-finals of CSK - Thiruvallur DCA U-15 Inter School tournament.

Set to chase 233, Jaya Jaya Sankara was bowled out for 47 with bowlers S Sai Krishna (4/8), S Parvesh (¾) and M Mohamed Irfan (3/14) sharing 10 wickets between them. In the other semi-final, SBOA defeated Velammal Vidhyalaya (Annexure) by five wickets.

Brief scores: Ebenezer MHSS (Korattur) 232/3 in 30 overs (KM Nivash 126*, AS Rishith Adhavan 68, S Sai Krishna 27) bt Jaya Jaya Sankara 47 in 20.3 overs (S Sai Krishna 4/8, S Parvesh 3/4, M Mohamed Irfan 3/14); Velammal Vidhyalaya (Annexure) 122/7 in 30 overs (B Balamukesh 36, S Sharath 3/26) lost to SBOA 126/5 in 19.4 overs (P Vijay 31, P Anirudh 41)



