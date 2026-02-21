CSK-Thiruvallur DCA inter-college T20 tournament: Jaya College of Arts & Science crowned champion

After restricting its opponent to 118/7, Jaya College broke little sweat in chasing the target down with Nayef Ahmed scoring 56. Jaya College won with more than five overs to spare.

BRIEF SCORES: Final: Mar Gregorios College of Arts & Science 118/7 in 20 overs (Md Aaryan Sajid 41, S Mahesh 27, DK Dinesh Karthik 30*) lost to Jaya College of Arts & Science 119/2 in 14.5 overs (Nayef Ahmed 56, S Judian Benhur 46*)

BEST PERFORMERS OF THE TOURNAMENT: Highest Run Getter: S Sriccharan of SRIHER with 151 runs; Highest Wicket-Taker: V Mathew Richard Jones of Mar Gregorios with 9 wickets

Jaya College of Arts & Science, which finished as the runners-up last season, clinched its first title this season