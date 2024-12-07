CSK-TDCA inter-college T20 tournament

CHENNAI: Thiruvallur DCA will conduct CSK-Thiruvallur DCA inter-college (league cum knockout) T20 tournament 2024-25 for the colleges which are located within the boundaries of Thiruvallur district.

Application forms can be collected from December 9 at 6 pm at Thiruvallur District Cricket Association office c/o. Dr. Rabindran Health Care Center Private Limited, No.212, MTH Road, Ambattur, Chennai 600053 (Near Ambattur O.T Bus Terminus).

The last date for submission of the filled applications is on or before December 23. The tournament will commence from the 1st week of February 2025. For further details contact: 98404-82220; 94443-29232