Csk super show

CHENNAI: New combinations were in play as Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings kept its winning run intact defeating Gujarat Titans in its second match at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. Dube was named man of the match for his knock of 51 runs.

Rachin Ravindra appeared to pick up right where he left off in the opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The Wellington lad who stepped in for the injured Devon Conway once again lived up to expectations, providing CSK with the stellar start they needed. Rachin smashed a six and a four off Umesh Yadav in the second over, continued to dominate Azmatullah Omarzai before falling victim to a bowling change introduced by Shubman Gill in the sixth over, which brought Rashid Khan into the attack. Rashid’s length ball outside off was mistimed, and Wriddhiman Saha made no mistake behind the stumps.

The opening pair of Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra brought up their 50-run partnership in less than five overs.

The spinners kept it tight thereafter, but the introduction of Spencer Johnson in the tenth over didn’t go as planned, as his first ball was dispatched for a six over deep mid-wicket by Gaikwad. However, GT struck back the very next over when Chennai lad Sai Kishore sent Rahane packing with the ball turning a bit, and Saha made no mistake once again.

Shivam Dube, who came in as an impact player in the opener, combined with another New Zealander, Daryl Mitchell, to keep the runs flowing. By the end of 15 overs, CSK were comfortably placed at 155/3.

While both CSK openers came close to reaching fifty, Dube made it count by reaching his half-century in just 22 balls. However, Rashid Khan struck, dismissing the set batsman, an innings that included two fours and five sixes.

Sameer Rizvi’s first ball for CSK with the bat was against Rashid and he slotted it for a six over deep square. Amidst all the hitting, GT incurred a penalty in the final over, preventing them from fielding an extra player outside the circle. CSK wrapped it up with 206 runs on the board.

Defending a total of more than 200 runs, CSK was in control throughout most of the second innings. Deepak Chahar opened the bowling and picked up early wickets of Gill and Saha. Ahead of the match, everyone was speculating if Daryl and Rachin would be roped in to bowl a few, and the former did come in and dismissed Vijay Shankar, who was caught behind by MS Dhoni. David Miller, who was starting to look lively, was sent packing by Tushar Deshpande, thanks to an athletic effort by Ajinkya Rahane.

Sai Sudharsan, who got lucky once being dropped by Rachin, was picked off at long on by Rizvi, helping Pathirana pick his first wicket of this season. Rachin soon redeemed himself by taking the catches of Azmatullah, Rashid, and Rahul Tewatia.

There was no coming back for GT from thereon, as CSK won the match comfortably by 63 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: Chennai Super Kings 206/6 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 46, Rachin Ravindra 46, Shivam Dube 51) bt. Gujarat Titans 143/8 in 20 overs