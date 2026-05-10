CSK rally after Inglis blitz to stop LSG at 203/8

A lot of credit for the CSK comeback must go to Jamie Overton (3/36), who took the big wickets of Inglis and Richabh Pant in a space of three balls, before Shahbaz Ahmed chipped in with an useful 43 off 25 balls.

Struggling at the bottom of the table and staring at an early exit, LSG came out all guns blazing in the powerplay as Inglis launched a brutal assault on the CSK bowlers to propel the visitors to 77 for no loss after five overs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Inglis was the chief aggressor, racing to a whirlwind half-century off just 17 deliveries, while Mitchell Marsh (10) played the perfect supporting role at the other end as CSK's bowling attack struggled to contain the early onslaught.