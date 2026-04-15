CSK, KKR players pay tribute to late CD Gopinath

CHENNAI: Both Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders paid tribute to late CD Gopinath, with the players wearing black armbands during the clash here on April 14 (Tuesday).
Gopinath passed away earlier on April 9, at the age of 96.
The last surviving member of the Indian team which beat England for their first-ever Test win in 1952, Gopinath was also the country's oldest Test cricketer before his passing.
Gopinath contributed with a quick 35 in the final Test of the series against England, where India also won their first-ever Test.
Gopinath played a total of eight Tests for the country, with 242 runs, at an average of 22.00, with a stellar first-class career, where he amassed over 4,000 runs for Madras (now Tamil Nadu)