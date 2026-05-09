CSK face LSG with aim to keep playoff hopes alive

The conditions at Chepauk have shifted from their traditional extreme slow, spin-friendly nature to more balanced and batting-friendly, but they still retain some assistance for spinners, hence the duo of Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmad could be the key for CSK in the middle overs. LSG, on the other hand, are enduring a disastrous season, sitting at the bottom of the table (10th place) with only three wins from 10 matches.