CSG bags Ashwanth Valthapa for Rs 14.45 lakh in TNPL Auction

27-year-old U Mukilesh, who has previously represented Kovai Kings, will now play for Nellai Royal Kings, after he was snapped at the auction for a massive sum of Rs 13.70 lakh, making it as the second costliest player at the auction. Siddharth Mahadevan was the third costliest player, with Madurai Panthers shelling Rs 8.70 lakh for the destructive batter. The Panthers also shelled Rs 4.5 lakh for the slinger, G Periyasamy.

Two franchises – Kovai Kings and Madurai Panthers will compete under new identities in the upcoming season. The tenth edition of the competition will happen in two phases -- 4th August to 15th August in Dindigul and 18th to 28th August in Chennai. Unlike last year, this year, there will be two women’s exhibition matches, which will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, with the complete fixture yet to be announced.