Crucial points at stake as Jamshedpur hosts resurgent Chennaiyin FC

• HEMKESH

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC is set to face Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Thursday at the Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. After back-to-back draws, head coach Owen Coyle aims to secure a win before the Marina Machans play Bengaluru FC at home next week.

Despite taking early leads in the last three games, the team has been winless after a thrilling 3-3 draw against Kerala Blasters in Kochi last week. A victory would uplift the fans’ morale and hopes, especially after the tragic cyclone Michaung that affected the city earlier this week.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the match against Jamshedpur FC, Coyle addressed the cyclone’s impact on the team’s training sessions, stating, “The team will be ready for the game. Regarding the cyclone, yes, we didn’t train for a few days, but I have to put that into context. Our thoughts and prayers from everybody at the football club are with everyone in the city and people who tragically lost their lives. We have a football game to play, but in the grand scheme of things, we did not train, but we need to have some perspective.”

Ninthoinganba Meetai, who joined the head coach in the press conference, spoke about his injury comeback and expressed his desire to contribute to the team’s performance. He said, “I am not doing enough right now. After the injury, I am getting stronger step by step, thanks to those who supported me. I hope to perform well in the upcoming matches to help the club reach the top.”

Jamshedpur FC comes into this match after four consecutive defeats and is eager to secure three points on its home turf. Coyle, who previously led Jamshedpur to win the League Winners’ Shield during the 2021-22 season, emphasized their strong defence, stating, “Jamshedpur is strong defensively. We don’t change the way we play. We play to win games. To achieve this, we will continue to play stronger on the front foot.”