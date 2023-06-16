Croatia moves into Nations League final

ROTTERDAM: Croatia scored twice in extra time to beat the Netherlands 4-2 in the Nations League semi-final here on Wednesday and advance to Sunday’s decider.

Substitute Bruno Petkovic curled home a stunning shot from the edge of the penalty area eight minutes into extra time to put Croatia on its way while Luka Modric sealed the triumph with a late penalty, the team’s second of the match.

The Netherlands, playing host, had forced extra time with a last-gasp equaliser to make it 2-2 after 90 minutes, despite being largely outplayed at the Feyenoord Stadium. Donyell Malen gave the host a 34th-minute lead before Andrej Kramaric equalised from the penalty spot 10 minutes into the second half.

Croatia then went ahead through Mario Pasalic in the 72nd minute while Noa Lang side-footed the ball into the roof of the net six minutes into stoppage time.

RESULT:Semi-finals: The Netherlands 2 (D Malen 34, N Lang 90) lost to Croatia 4 (A Kramaric 55(P), M Pasalic 72, B Petkovic 98, L Modric 116(P)) in extra time