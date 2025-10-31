Cristiano Ronaldo's son makes his debut with Portugal's under-16 team

ANTALYA (TURKEY): Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son made his debut with Portugal's under-16 national team on Thursday.

The 15-year-old Cristiano dos Santos, known as Cristianinho, was a 90th-minute substitute in Portugal's 2-0 win over Turkey in the Federations Cup tournament being played in Turkey.

The teenager, who plays for the youth academy of Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, the same club as his father, had previously been called up for Portugal's under-15 squad.

The next matches for Portugal's under-16 squad in the tournament will be against Wales and England.