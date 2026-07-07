Cristiano Ronaldo's last illusion for Portugal

Act 2 is where the plot thickens; it is where the two magicians Ronaldo and Messi make football feel extraordinary. A regular footballing rivalry turns spectacular, with Ronaldo carrying Manchester United to greater heights, and Messi is slowly yet steadily chipping away at the block with FC Barcelona, re-establishing him as one of the biggest clubs in European football.

It is during that second act that the two careers collide, Ronaldo at Real Madrid, and Messi at Barcelona, going toe-to-toe, achieving everything possible in club football, and bringing home individual glory without an able competitor in the duopoly of modern-day footballing talents.

Right when you think that you are getting an answer, a clear picture of their capabilities at the international level comes as a plot twist of the second act. While one magician is doing wonders with his international team Ronaldo and Portugal winning the 2016 Euros, the country’s first-ever international title. His rival, Messi, has dropped his act, where he declares, “For me, the national team is over".

At this moment in the movie, you seem to know it all. Ronaldo has earned his fourth Ballon d’Or title the most for any European player in the history of the individual award. You know where the third act is going; you can guess who is going to end as the all-time GOAT in the footballing race.

Every trick needs a misdirection; we looked at goals, Ballon d’Ors, records, retirements; Portugal looked at succession. And then begins Act 3, aka The Prestige: a devastating payoff, aka 2016-2026.

All similar characters reappear, Messi comes back, Ronaldo shows a renewed purpose in his international career, with four goals in the 2018 World Cup, and it seems like you are getting the perfect payoff for an illustrious career. However, that’s when you miss the most important detail: one story increasingly revolved around its star; the other slowly evolved beyond one.

Ronaldo becomes the highest-paid footballer, and Messi becomes just another act in the United States’ evolving history. But hidden inside it was the twist: Portugal eventually realised that it had discovered a future that needed Ronaldo less than before. Argentina was building itself a generation that could work perfectly to elevate its star, Messi.

People assumed that the final act was the 2022 World Cup. Ronaldo scored a goal for Portugal while Messi scored seven goals and provided three assists, lifting the coveted trophy for Argentina. It wasn’t; it was all building towards the 2026 World Cup — the final act of Portugal’s greatest footballer and the one last act of a fitting rivalry in footballing history.