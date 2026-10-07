Cristiano Ronaldo says he is still available for Portugal after walking out on squad

He added: “Therefore, if I am physically fit, playing for my club, hopefully scoring goals, then after serving whatever suspension is imposed on me, I will be available, as I have always been until today, to compete and win for our national team.”

Ronaldo was an unused substitute for Portugal's 2-1 win over Norway in Oslo. He then left camp after Jesus said the star forward wouldn't start the game against Denmark last Thursday. Portugal beat the Danes 4-2 in Copenhagen.

A punishment could be pending

Ronaldo could possibly face a harsh punishment for leaving the training camp. The federation's disciplinary regulations say that any player who “abandons or fails to appear” without justification at a training session, match or activity of the national teams, “shall be sanctioned with a suspension of one to six months,” in addition to a fine.

Ronaldo did tell the federation that he was leaving, but it wasn't clear whether the decision would be considered justified in accordance with the regulations.

“Despite the absolute breach of trust in the coach's word, as anyone who witnessed these conversations can attest, I should not have done it,” Ronaldo said. “The responsibility is entirely mine. I apologize to the Portuguese people once again, but the breaking of one's word has, for me, a defining impact. I felt that, from that point on, my staying would only harm the group, and I did what I have always said I would do if I didn't feel useful: I picked up my bags and left.”

He said “I believe the punishment should be no mitigating factors,” as he is the team captain “and that is an aggravating factor.”

“I have already apologized, but I know that actions must have consequences. Anyone in football as I am knows that, regardless of each person's status, the rules are the same for everyone.”