Cristiano Ronaldo backs Saudi Pro League, calls it more competitive than Ligue 1

NEW DELHI: Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday backed the Saudi Pro League and called it more competitive than Ligue 1. While speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards 2023 ceremony, the Portuguese star said, "The Saudi league is not worse than Ligue 1. The Saudi Pro League is more competitive than Ligue 1." PlayMute Fullscreen

"I can say that after one year spent there. We are better than the French league already now," Ronaldo was quoted by Goal.com as saying. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who is very playing at Al Nassr, added that the Saudi league is still developing and will take some time to reach the top level.

"I feel so happy at Al Nassr, it's a great move. Saudi is in a process, it will take a long... but step by step they will go to the top level. I think the Saudi Pro League will be among the top three leagues in the world. People in Saudi will be proud," he added. The 38-year-old joined the Saudi club Al Nassr in January 2023, and he has played 50 matches for his new team and scored 44 goals. In the ongoing season of the Saudi Pro League, the Portuguese has appeared in 18 matches for the Riyadh-based club and scored 20 goals. Ronaldo also made nine assists in the 2023-24 season for Al Nassr.

Earlier, the Portuguese superstar returned to his boyhood club Manchester United in 2021 after leaving Juventus, however, his stint in the English club did not last very long after he lambasted the United coach Erik Ten Hag in a controversial interview with Piers Morgan. After Ronaldo claimed that Ten Hag did not respect the Portuguese player, United terminated the 38-year-old's contract. In his second run at United, CR7 played 54 matches and scored 27 goals.