Surface Tension: DC batters face stern Varun-Narine test

Save Rinku Singh (245 runs at 145.39), who has done the heavy lifting in KKR wins, the other batters have mostly struggled. If KKR are still in with a chance to progress, it is because of Narine and Varun who have got 9 and 10 wickets respectively. For DC, the problems have been way too many. KL Rahul, with his best ever IPL strike rate of 180 plus in an aggregate of 445 runs, has put in an effort. But his his best isn't enough given that the likes of Abhishek Sharma, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are striking at way above 200.