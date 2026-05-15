Shastri backs Samson for future India T20I captaincy

DUBAI: India's T20 World Cup title-winning star Sanju Samson would be a strong contender for national team captaincy in the shortest format in the next two-three years, says former head coach Ravi Shastri.
Suryakumar Yadav led India to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title at home two months ago, where the 31-year-old Samson was named Player of the Tournament.
Shastri said India may have to look beyond Suryakumar by the time the next T20 World Cup comes around in 2028, when the current skipper will be 37.
“India, come the next (T20) World Cup (in 2028), might be looking for a new captain, depending on how Surya goes over the next couple of years,” Shastri was quoted as saying by 'The ICC Review'.
“But Sanju Samson has put himself there for a leadership role because he's done that in the past for Rajasthan (Royals).
“And he's a certainty in the side, at the top of the order, extremely destructive. So I see him, this is just the start of something more you'll see from Sanju over the next two or three years,” said the former India all-rounder.
Samson had led Rajasthan Royals in the IPL for five seasons, including in 2022, when they finished runners-up.
Samson was in the form of his life in the T20 World Cup, scoring three successive half-centuries to help them clinch a record third title.
“But my word this season, the way he's played after his performance in the T20 World Cup where single-handedly he almost won India games, the big games, the quarter-finals (West Indies, Super 8), semi-finals, the final, and the way he stepped up and the maturity he's showing now in the IPL, makes him a clear case as far as I'm concerned for leadership in the future.”
Shastri also said questions about Samson’s consistency has become a thing of the past.
“I think he (Samson) has put a lid on all those question marks. There was always ability. People would, in fact, be disappointed because he wouldn't do justice to that ability," he said.