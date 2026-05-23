KKR, DC look for nothing less than a win amid fading playoff hopes

KKR, who are on 13 points, can still get to 15 with a win over DC, but Punjab hold a significant net run-rate advantage.

For perspective, even if PBKS beat LSG by just one run, KKR would need to defeat DC by at least 52 runs to overhaul them on NRR.

Only an LSG win can keep this contest at Eden Gardens alive heading into Sunday.

Even then, KKR and DC would need Mumbai Indians to beat Rajasthan Royals in the afternoon game.

Rajasthan, currently on 14 points, can seal the last available playoff berth by moving to 16.

With so many permutations beyond their control, both teams are likely to focus more on ending the season strongly rather than getting consumed by qualification scenarios.

KKR’s campaign was severely disrupted early on by injuries and unavailability in their bowling unit.