In a first, Ireland whitewashes India in two-match T20I series

BELFAST: In a shocking fashion, Indian-born Jai Moondra helps Ireland whitewash a strong Indian side 2-0, with a valuable one-run win at the Civil Service Cricket Club here on Sunday.
Moondra continued his stellar run in the series, with a first-ball wicket to send Indian opener Sanju Samson packing in the run chase. The left-arm pacer didn’t stop there either, as he picked up the other Indian opener, Abhishek Sharma too for a golden duck, as India was 1/2.
While Tilak Varma (55 off 46) tried to save the Indian side in the run chase, he was quite slow in his batting approach, with the rest of the batters failing to make any sort of impact. Shivam Dube scored a 16-ball 20, and Harshit Rana was the second-highest run scorer with a 10-ball 21.
Earlier, just when Harry Tector (53 off 47 balls) and the dangerous Ben Calitz (37 off 23 balls) looked like setting a platform for a final flourish with a 65-run fourth wicket stand, Dube (2/25 in 3 overs) got wickets off successive deliveries that played its part in stopping the hosts well short of a par-score of 180.
He was ably supported by Arshdeep Singh and Yadav, both of whom got two wickets apiece. Dube first had Calitz caught in the deep and then bowled a perfect off-cutter that breached Gareth Delany’s defence to hit the top of off-stump.
While Tector was the top-scorer with his ninth T20I fifty in his 100th game, he could never really put his foot on the accelerator, as Ireland scored 154/8.