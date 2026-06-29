In a first, Ireland whitewashes India in two-match T20I series

Earlier, just when Harry Tector (53 off 47 balls) and the dangerous Ben Calitz (37 off 23 balls) looked like setting a platform for a final flourish with a 65-run fourth wicket stand, Dube (2/25 in 3 overs) got wickets off successive deliveries that played its part in stopping the hosts well short of a par-score of 180.

He was ably supported by Arshdeep Singh and Yadav, both of whom got two wickets apiece. Dube first had Calitz caught in the deep and then bowled a perfect off-cutter that breached Gareth Delany’s defence to hit the top of off-stump.

While Tector was the top-scorer with his ninth T20I fifty in his 100th game, he could never really put his foot on the accelerator, as Ireland scored 154/8.