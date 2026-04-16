How the pace unit has turned RCB into a fearsome all-weather unit

The RCB bowlers conquered opponents as varied as Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants with comfortable margins at the Chinnaswamy.

In contrast, RCB had lost three home matches during IPL 2025 and it remained a small blot on an otherwise fabulous run to their maiden title.

Before this season started, RCB had an unflattering record of 46 defeats and 45 wins here from 96 matches unlike Mumbai Indians or CSK, whose home grounds are generally their fortress.