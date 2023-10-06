Cricket World Cup: A look at how record books were re-written in NZ-ENG opener
New Zealand made history by becoming the first team to complete a 250-run plus chase in the fastest time in terms of overs in the event’s history
AHMEDABAD: New Zealand made history during the inaugural match of the ICC Cricket World Cup against England, becoming the first team to complete a 250-run plus chase in the fastest time in terms of overs in the event’s history.
Chasing a total of 283, the Kiwis chased it down in just 36.2 overs, maintaining a scorching net run-rate of 7.78. Centuries from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra helped NZ thrash the defending champions, literally making a mockery of the target.
Here’s a look at how record books were re-written in NZ-ENG opener:
Youngest to score a hundred on World Cup debut Ravindra also became the third youngest overall and youngest Kiwi batter to smash a World Cup debut century. The youngest player with a World Cup century on debut is India's Virat Kohli, who scored a century aged 22 years and 106 days old during the 2011 WC against Bangladesh.