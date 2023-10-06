Cricket World Cup: A look at how record books were re-written in NZ-ENG opener

AHMEDABAD: New Zealand made history during the inaugural match of the ICC Cricket World Cup against England, becoming the first team to complete a 250-run plus chase in the fastest time in terms of overs in the event’s history.

Chasing a total of 283, the Kiwis chased it down in just 36.2 overs, maintaining a scorching net run-rate of 7.78. Centuries from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra helped NZ thrash the defending champions, literally making a mockery of the target.

Here’s a look at how record books were re-written in NZ-ENG opener:

Highest partnerships in World Cups (any wicket) The 273-run partnership between Conway and Ravindra is the highest partnership for any wicket for New Zealand in the history of the World Cup. Overall, it is the fourth-highest partnership in World Cup history, with Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels' partnership of 372 runs for the second wicket against Zimbabwe being the highest ever in the tournament's history.





New Zealand's fastest century in ODI World Cup history With a century in just 82 balls, Rachin smashed New Zealand's fastest century in ODI World Cup history. Overall, the fastest WC century was in the hands of Ireland's Kevin O'Brien against England in 2011, which came off just 50 balls.

Youngest to score a hundred on World Cup debut Ravindra also became the third youngest overall and youngest Kiwi batter to smash a World Cup debut century. The youngest player with a World Cup century on debut is India's Virat Kohli, who scored a century aged 22 years and 106 days old during the 2011 WC against Bangladesh.

Oldest to score hundreds on World Cup debut Conway on the other hand, is the second oldest to score a World Cup century at the age of 32 years and 89 days. The oldest to score a WC century is Ireland's Jeremy Bray against Zimbabwe in 2007 at the age of 33 years and 105 days.































