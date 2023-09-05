Begin typing your search...

Cricket World Cup 2023: 15-member Indian squad out

Most of the cricketers who are playing for India in the Asia Cup feature in the squad.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|5 Sep 2023 8:45 AM GMT
Cricket World Cup 2023: 15-member Indian squad out
CHENNAI: With the Cricket World Cup nearing, the 15-member squad of the Indian team has been announced by the BCCI.

The members of the squad are as follows: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

It was anticipated that Yuzvendra Chahal would be a part of this squad, but he couldn't make the cut. Also, most of the cricketers who are playing for India in the Asia Cup feature in the squad.

The Men's Cricket World Cup is scheduled to be held in India starting from October 5. India will take on Australia on October 8 in its first league match in the tournament.

Online Desk

