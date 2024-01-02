Cricket tournaments,series to look forward to in 2024

NEW DELHI: As the new year has arrived, with that has also come a variety of exciting cricket tournaments/series. Here’s a look at some highly-anticipated and exciting tournaments/series to come this year:

England tour of India England will tour India for a five-match Test series starting on January 25 and the series will go on till March 11. The matches will be held in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamshala.

Indian Premier League 2024 The 17th edition of the cash-rich league will be held in early 2024, with dates not announced yet. Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be defending their title this time around.

Women's Premier League The second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will also be held this year. Mumbai Indians will be defending their title against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 The newest edition of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be held in the West Indies and USA in June this year. England will seek white-ball redemption following a disaster 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as they prepare to defend their title.

Australia tour of New Zealand Coming to overseas bilateral series, Australia will tour New Zealand for three T20Is and two Test series between the arch-rivals from February 21 to March 8.

Australia tour of England Following an intense Ashes series that ended in a 2-2 draw last year, Australia will tour the UK again for a white-ball series featuring three T20Is and five ODIs from September 11 to 29 this year.

India tour of Australia, 2024-end Towards the end of 2024, India will tour Australia for a five-Test series, hoping to replicate the heroics of the 2020-21 Test series, this time with a full-strength squad.







