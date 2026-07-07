Cricket takes baby steps in football-crazy US

The Major League Cricket (MLC), currently in its fourth season, has attracted players mostly from cricket-playing nations including India and members of the diaspora of those countries.

Cricket is also returning to the Olympic Games after a gap of 128 years when the sporting extravaganza will be held in Los Angeles in 2028, with the US getting an opportunity to field a team as the host nation.

“If cricket is in the Olympics, it will get a lot of eyeballs from the people in the US, particularly locals. They may also start accepting the sport. That will happen,” Mumbai-born Harmeet Singh, who now plays for the MLC team Seattle Orcas, told PTI.

A glance at the MLC player list shows up familiar names Ravichandran Ashwin, Faf du Plessis, Keshav Maharaj, Sunil Narine, Marcus Stoinis, Kusal Perera, Rachin Ravindra, Haris Rauf, Unmukt Chand, and Jason Holder among others.

Most cricketers in the US are either from countries where the game is already popular or from the diaspora of those nations.

“Right now, the kids of immigrants figure prominently in the game. But once cricket grows in the US, it will attract more local talent. It has become an Olympic sport in 2028, and if it sustains, then schools and colleges may also start giving scholarships,” said Harmeet, adding that the road ahead was challenging.