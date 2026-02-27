Cricket is like that, I''m not always going to get to that landmark: Bennett on missed ton

Bennett’s 97 not out (59 balls; 8 fours, 6 sixes) went in vain as Zimbabwe lost by 72 runs against a rampant India, who piled up a massive 256 for four before restricting the visitors to 184 for six in their T20 World Cup Super 8 clash here.

"Yeah, it would have been nice. Cricket is just like that sometimes, I'm not always going to get to that landmark. Just grateful for today, to get out there and put on a good innings, but couldn’t get over the line... 250 (257) was going to be a tough one to win,” the 22-year-old told reporters.

On the lack of substantial partnerships during the chase, Bennett said: “I just told them when they came in -- listen, if you see the ball, just hit the ball. Don't worry about what I want, don't worry about me, just you do your thing and then that's what the conversations are about.”

Bennett took on India’s premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the 13th over, smashing a six over long-on to bring up his fifty.

"He (Bumrah) was always going to be a tough one to face, (it was my) first time facing him. (He is) a top class, world class bowler. My thought process was just watch the ball as close as I can and just let my body do the action. The ball was in my zone and I just hit it,” he said.