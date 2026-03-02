Cricket is a gentleman's game: Temba Bavuma on players avoiding handshakes

Bavuma, who is part of the commentary panel for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, spoke to PTI on a range of topics including the no handshake policy in India-Pakistan games , the Proteas' unbeaten run in the tournament, his own future, and Indian batters' struggles against spin across formats besides reflecting on his Test team's historic triumph in India last year.

The diminutive batter, who has never shied away from speaking on social issues, also strongly advocated for equal opportunities for all in his country and stressed on the sport's power to unite.

"Yeah it (no handshake policy) doesn't look good right if you're looking at it from the outside. It doesn't look good for the game of cricket, at the end of the day it's a gentleman's game, that's what we've grown up with, a certain behaviour that is expected of us...," he said.

"...but like I said that is from the outside. I am not not versed with the politics between India and Pakistan so I can't speak to that point of view but I think as a spectator who's just looking at it as it is without the full context, it doesn't hold well for the game of cricket," added the 35-year-old.