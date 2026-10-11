Cricket has become more innovative, with top Indian batters bringing different styles: Raina

NEW DELHI: Former India cricketer Suresh Raina believes the diversity of batting styles among India's top players has made the game more innovative, while terming Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to the national squad the reward of hard work, discipline and consistent performances in domestic cricket.
"Cricket has become an innovative sport. Abhishek is batting well. Shubman is playing in a different form. Rohit and Virat are playing differently in 50 overs. We are lucky that we have a lot of coaches now.
"We have a lot of players who are playing different, fearless cricket. They are playing fantastically well and handling the pressure. It is so great to see everyone contributing strongly," Raina told mediapersons on the sidelines of the launch of the Indian Softball Cricket League here.
He is associated with the league as its brand ambassador.
Raina also congratulated Bhuvneshwar on his return to the Indian squad, saying the veteran pacer's dedication and discipline had paid off.
"Congratulations to Bhuvi. He has done a great job in recent times. He has played domestic cricket. I spoke to him. I met him. He is a busy cricketer. Hard work has paid off; it always pays off.
"At the age of 36, he has shown character. He has been a very disciplined bowler. He has been a very process-oriented guy. He has worked really hard on his body. I hope he does very well when he goes to New Zealand. Best wishes to him," Raina said.
Asked about India's consistent performances across formats, Raina attributed the team's success to the depth of talent available in the country.
"It has been happening. We have almost four-five teams now. We went to Japan and got a gold medal. There is going to be an Olympics in LA in 2028. A good team will be formed there as well. Congratulations to all the awardees, whether it is cricket or hockey," he said.
Raina also praised street and tennis-ball cricket, saying softball cricket offered an affordable platform for players to hone their skills, particularly in fast bowling.
"I have played a lot in the streets. The ICL is a very good initiative. We used to play with a tennis ball before moving to leather balls. It is affordable and requires talent. Tennis-ball cricket is not easy. It requires a lot of effort and skill. We have seen reverse swing, placement and bounce. The swing in the air is very different," he said.
Raina said the growing professionalism of tennis-ball cricket and the emergence of leagues had created more opportunities for players.
"Many players play tennis-ball cricket, especially fast bowlers. There are many legendary World Cup players in India who have played it. It is a good initiative because it is becoming very professional now. Everyone is getting paid. I think it is such a great event. There are a lot of leagues now," he added.