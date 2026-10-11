Cricket has become more innovative, with top Indian batters bringing different styles: Raina

"Cricket has become an innovative sport. Abhishek is batting well. Shubman is playing in a different form. Rohit and Virat are playing differently in 50 overs. We are lucky that we have a lot of coaches now.

"We have a lot of players who are playing different, fearless cricket. They are playing fantastically well and handling the pressure. It is so great to see everyone contributing strongly," Raina told mediapersons on the sidelines of the launch of the Indian Softball Cricket League here.

He is associated with the league as its brand ambassador.

Raina also congratulated Bhuvneshwar on his return to the Indian squad, saying the veteran pacer's dedication and discipline had paid off.