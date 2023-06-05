Cricket coaching camp in city from June 10

CHENNAI: The St. Bede’s Sports Foundation will conduct an eight-month long cricket coaching camp at the St. Bede’s grounds from June 10, 2023, to February 25, 2024. Boys in the 6-19 age group are eligible to take part in the camp, whose classes will be held on all Saturdays and Sundays. The registration forms are available at the venue. Interested candidates can contact the following mobile numbers: 9840070486, 9841227966 and 9444168836.