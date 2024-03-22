Cricket carnival begins

CHENNAI: A lot is at stake for both Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which will be vying to successfully defend its title, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which will be looking to register its first win at Chepauk since 2008.

The team in yellow, an absolute fan favourite, boasting five championship victories, will be keen on winning the trophy once again, this time under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad. As the new skipper takes the reins, CSK must remain vigilant, especially considering how the Asian Games gold medallist responds to the pressure of leading such a big side.

Reflecting on past transitions in leadership, head coach Stephen Fleming recalled the pivotal moment when MS Dhoni relinquished his captaincy back in 2022, stating, “The big thing a couple of years ago was when Dhoni stepped down, it shook us, and we didn’t anticipate such a significant change in leadership.”

MS Dhoni

Acknowledging the importance of Gaikwad’s development in his new role, Fleming emphasised, “It’s crucial how Ruturaj evolves; there will inevitably be trial and error. Ruturaj has a good rapport with his players, so my inclination is that the senior members of our group are eager to lend their support. The challenge lies in channelling that support effectively, but I believe it leans more towards the positive than the negative.”

Dhoni’s future with the franchise is the talk of the town, whereas RCB would be expected to replicate the women’s team’s success and pick up the baton from where it left off, doubling the number of trophies in its cabinet.

Every time these two teams have met, it has been a feisty affair. If we go back to 2012, nobody can forget the heroics of Albie Morkel, smashing 28 runs off Virat Kohli’s over. With 43 runs needed to win off 12 balls and fans walking out early, Albie’s towering sixes got those fans searching for cover and making their way back to the stadium.

Faf du Plessis during practice

Dhoni landed in the city earlier this month and has been putting lot of efforts in the nets. “I’m amazed at how Dhoni has shaped up for the season. I’m very hopeful that he’ll make a big contribution to us down the order. One of the things we admire a lot is his durability. Last year he functioned on one leg, cleaned it up, rehabbed, and has come back very strong. It’s infectious and motivational for the youngsters,” said Fleming on how Dhoni comes back during IPL and hits those sixes so easily.

Virat Kohli had joined the Bengaluru team earlier this week and the team took to its home stadium for a grand event launching its new apparel and team logo.

Stephen Fleming

“Virat’s mental strength is something many admire. Whatever challenge is posed in front of him, he’ll dig deep and find a way. We’re expecting him to be at his best, but if we can restrict him, it would be good,” said Fleming discussing if Virat will be vulnerable given he hasn’t played much recently.

A lot of talk has been around whether RCB can replicate the success of its women’s team, but it is to be noted that it’s a completely different tournament from what the men will be playing. “We’re proud of what the women’s team has achieved. Some of the players were nervous because we were so desperate for them to win, but with that said, we don’t think too much of that. It would be nice to double it up and have both trophies,” said Mo Bobat, director of cricket, RCB.