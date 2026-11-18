But CA has made it clear that the forum will not work as a channel to initiate a new investigation into the 'Sandpapergate' ball-tampering episode.

"After careful consideration, the CA Board has decided to establish a forum that will allow players and staff involved in the events of South Africa in 2018 to share their experiences and perspectives," David Boon, the CA Chair, said in a media release.

Boon hoped that the new forum would work as a "circuit breaker."

"We believe this is in the best interests of the game. For almost a decade, the fallout from those events has remained part of the conversation around Australian cricket.

"It has been a difficult chapter for many people and, increasingly, the ongoing debate has become a distraction from the game. We believe it is time for a circuit breaker," he said.