The scandal resurfaced following the publication of retired opener Usman Khawaja's autobiography earlier this month. It has been dividing Australian cricket for weeks — reopening the saga that rocked the foundations of the game 8 1/2 years ago.

Khawaja said the whole squad knew of the ball-tampering plot and should have collectively been held to account, and that the three players who received harsh bans — Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft — were scapegoats.

Warner and Bancroft have supported his claims after maintaining a silence on the issue since their bans were imposed. Current captain Pat Cummins has rejected Khawaja's allegation that the whole team knew sandpaper would be used to alter the condition of the ball during the game, describing the claim as “utter nonsense.”