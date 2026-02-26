Coulibaly's red card costs Monaco as PSG squeezes through to Champions League last 16

Monaco was leading 1-0 and the aggregate score was level at 3-3 when the 21-year-old midfielder was shown a second yellow card in the 59th minute following a foul on tricky winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

PSG captain Marquinhos equalized from the ensuing free kick and then six minutes later Kvaratskhelia put PSG 2-1 up and in command. Jordan Teze's stoppage-time equalizer came too late for Monaco.

"Yes, I think it was (a turning point) as was the (red) card in the first match," Monaco coach Sébastien Pocognoli said.

"For me the (sending off) was not deserved. The two yellow cards happen quickly within five minutes. The second one was harsh."

PSG won the tournament for the first time last year, but prior to that had been eliminated from the last 16 five times in eight years. Until Coulibaly's sending off, PSG had looked jittery and Monaco was beginning to take control of the game.