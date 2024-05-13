"Could've restricted them to 150": DC skipper Axar Patel after conceding loss against RCB

BENGALURU: Following his side's 47-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Sunday, Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel said they could have restricted their opponents to 150 in the first inning. Axar was the only stand-out batter among his teammates, he scored 57 runs from 39 balls at a strike rate of 146.15. He hammered 5 fours and 3 sixes while batting in the second inning.

Speaking after the match, Axar said misfielding hurt them during the match against RCB. He added 160-170 runs could have been the par score. "Dropped catches hurt us. Would Have restricted them to 150. When you lose four wickets in powerplay, you're always chasing the game. 160-170 would've been a par score. Pitch was two-paced. Some were skidding, some were holding.

When your main players are run out and you lose four in powerplay, you're chasing the game. Anything can happen, but haven't thought that far ahead," Axar said. Coming to the match, DC opted to bowl first after winning the toss.

Knocks from Patidar (52 in 32 balls, with five fours and three sixes), Will Jacks (41 in 29 balls, with three fours and two sixes), Cameron Green (32* in 24 balls, with one four and two sixes) and Virat Kohli (27* in 13 balls, with a four and three sixes) took RCB to 187/9 in their 20 overs. Rasikh Salam (2/23) and Khaleel Ahmed (2/31) were the pick of the bowlers for DC.

In the run-chase of 188 runs, Delhi was restricted to 30/4 at one point. A partnership of 56 runs between Shai Hope (29 in 23 balls, with four boundaries) and Axar Patel helped DC back in the game. Stand-in captain, Axar scored his second half-century of the season, making 57 in 39 balls, with five fours and three sixes to keep his side alive.

However, RCB bowlers kept the run flow in control and bundled out DC for 140 runs in 19.1 overs, winning by 47 runs. Yash Dayal (3/20) and Lockie Ferguson (2/23) were among the top bowlers for RCB. Cameron Green secured the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock of 32*, figures of 1/19 in four overs and a run-out of in-form Tristan Stubbs.