Cooper Webster crowned the maiden Indian F4 Champion

CHENNAI: A historic milestone in Indian motorsport was achieved as the inaugural FIA certified Formula 4 Indian Championship drew to a close with Cooper Webster securing the title in the final round at the Madras International Circuit on Sunday.

The high-octane event witnessed a dominant display by Australian Prodigy Cooper Webster, who raced for Chennai Turboriders team this season. He led the championship from start to finish with his exceptional performance throughout the season. He is also a member of the Red Bull ESports team.

By winning this championship, he earns the right to compete in the next season of Indian Regional Formula 3 Championship for free.

The young racing sensation showcased his prowess with a tally of eight wins, five pole positions, 11 podium finishes, and a staggering total of 282.5 points. He also holds the record of biggest win margin in the Indian F4 Championship by crossing the finish line 20.030s ahead of Rishon Rajeev.

It was a fight till the end to crown the vice champion of the Indian F4 championship. But in the end Rishon Rajeev of Speed Demons Delhi secured second place in the standings followed by Akshay Bohra of Godspeed Kochi.

The significance of this championship lies in providing drivers with the opportunity to earn super license points, enabling them to advance in their goal towards Formula One.

But this event faced a lot of backlashes from its start with cyclone affecting the schedule of the event and hampered the inaugural night street race at the new Chennai Formula Racing Circuit. There were also legal challenges with petitioners citing public safety and disturbance in conducting an event like this in the heart of the city.

Because of this, the street race was cancelled for this year and remaining races in the season were shifted to the Madras International Circuit. The entirety of both Formula 4 and Indian Racing League this year were held in the same circuit.

Despite all the challenges, the Indian motorsport community will be pleased to have successfully organized this FIA certified event, a significant step toward elevating the future of Indian motorsports on the global stage.