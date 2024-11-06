Cooch Behar Trophy: Varinder scores double-ton against TN

CHENNAI: Day one of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s U-19) Elite Group C match kicked off between Tamil Nadu and Punjab at the Ropar Cricket Ground in Punjab. Tamil Nadu won the toss and opted to field first. They were put under pressure by Varinder Singh, who scored a double century, helping Punjab reach a massive total of 331 runs at stumps on day one. Deepesh and Alfred picked up two wickets each for Tamil Nadu.

Brief Scores: Punjab 331/6 in 90 overs (Varinder Singh 203, D Deepesh 2/89, D Alfred Jacob 2/85) vs Tamil Nadu; stumps day one