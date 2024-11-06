Begin typing your search...

    Punjab reached a massive total of 331 runs at stumps on day one. Deepesh and Alfred picked up two wickets each for Tamil Nadu.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Nov 2024 10:39 PM IST
    Cooch Behar Trophy: Varinder scores double-ton against TN
    CHENNAI: Day one of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s U-19) Elite Group C match kicked off between Tamil Nadu and Punjab at the Ropar Cricket Ground in Punjab. Tamil Nadu won the toss and opted to field first. They were put under pressure by Varinder Singh, who scored a double century, helping Punjab reach a massive total of 331 runs at stumps on day one. Deepesh and Alfred picked up two wickets each for Tamil Nadu.

    Brief Scores: Punjab 331/6 in 90 overs (Varinder Singh 203, D Deepesh 2/89, D Alfred Jacob 2/85) vs Tamil Nadu; stumps day one

    Cooch Behar TrophyTNCA
    DTNEXT Bureau

