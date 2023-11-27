Cooch Behar Trophy: TN records innings win over Jharkhand

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu earned a thumping innings and 133-run win over Jharkhand on the third day of the men’s U-19 Elite Group B second round match of Cooch Behar Trophy match at TNCA Academy in Theni on Sunday. The emphatic victory helped TN win with a bonus point. Tamil Nadu will take on Bengal in the third round from December 1.

Resuming from its overnight second innings score of 22 for no loss, Jharkhand was bundled out for 93 with skipper Nakul Yadav top-scoring with 30. TN’s J Rohan took his second successive five-wicket haul (5/36) of the match finishing with a match-winning haul of 11 for 72. B Sai Karthick (2/5) and R Pravin (2/34) were the other bowlers to impress for TN.

Tamil Nadu 358 bt Jharkhand 132 & 93 (Nakul Yadav 30, J Rohan 5/36, B Sai Karthick 2/5, R Pravin 2/34)