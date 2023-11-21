Cooch Behar Trophy: TN dominates Andhra in drawn match

ANANTAPUR: Tamil Nadu gained a first innings lead of 110 runs over Andhra to secure three points after the completion of the first round of the men’s U-19 Elite group ‘B’ Cooch Behar Trophy match here on Monday.

After being set a target of 324 runs from a minimum of 40 overs, Andhra reached 89 for three when play ended. Earlier, TN’s medium pacer K Kevin Romario took five for 45 in Andhra’s first innings in his debut match.

K Kevin Romario

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 428 & 213/8 decl. in 40.5 overs (Akshay R Sarangdhar 92, P Aditya Reddy 3/63) drew with Andhra 318 in 126.1 overs (Shaik Mohd. Toufieq 110, G Manvith Kumar Reddy 69, K Kevin Romario 5/45, R Pravin 3/98) & 89/3 in 42 overs. Points: Tamil Nadu: 3; Andhra 1