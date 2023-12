Cooch Behar Trophy: Thumping win for TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu earned an emphatic nine-wicket win over Bengal on the third day of the third round of the Elite Group B men’s U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy at Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu will next take on Gujarat from December 8 in Theni. TN bowlers rose to the occasion dismissing Bengal for a paltry 140 in second innings with left-arm spinner P Vignesh taking three for 59 to finish with a match haul of 10 for 136. Set to chase 115, TN got there in 20 overs with opener Abhinav Kannan scoring an unbeaten 82 (66b, 10x4, 2x6).

BRIEF SCORES: Bengal 246 & 140 in 48.5 overs (Rohit Pradhan 55, Rahul Prasad 43, P Vignesh 3/59, B Sachin 3/19, VS Karthick Manikandan 3/10) lost to Tamil Nadu 272 in 98.2 overs (VS Karthick Manikandan 61, B Sai Karthick 67*, Priyanshu Patel 4/74, Yudhajit Guha 4/76) & 115/1 in 20 overs (Abhinav Kannan 82*, Akshay R Sarangdhar 30*). Points: Tamil Nadu 6 (16); Bengal 0 (13)