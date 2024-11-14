Cooch Behar Trophy: Tamil Nadu runs easy over Goa

CHENNAI: The Cooch Behar clash between Tamil Nadu and Goa in Theni was a quick affair as Tamil Nadu cruised to victory by an innings and 104 runs on day two.

After posting 315 runs in their first innings, Tamil Nadu bowled out Goa for 127, taking a lead of 188 runs. Tamil Nadu then chose to enforce the follow-on and dismissed Goa for just 84 runs in their second innings, thanks to brilliant bowling performances by J. Hemchudeshan, who took eight wickets, and R. Pravin, who claimed seven wickets in the match.

Brief Scores: Tamil Nadu 315 in 97.5 overs (S Shrenik 61, Abhinav Kannan 135, Pundalik Naik 2/59, Shamik Kamat 2/40, Anuj Yadav 2/79) bt. Goa127 in 40.5 overs (R Pravin 4/25, J Hemchudeshan 4/37) & F/O Goa 84 in 27.5 overs (J Hemchudeshan 4/18, R Pravin 3/20, BK Kishore 3/34); TN won by an innings and 104 runs.